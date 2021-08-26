New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) manages different social media handles and often posts fascinating stuff, including pictures and videos about galaxies. On Wednesday, the American space agency posted yet another fascinating video about a 'sweet cosmic rose'.



Sharing the mesmerising video, NASA wrote, "a sweet cosmic rose to brighten your day". It added that the video, which showed two interacting galaxies, was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.



"Comprised of two interacting galaxies distorted by their mutual gravitational pull, Arp 273 forms a stunning galactic masterpiece resembling a rose. These galaxies lie around 300 million light-years away in the constellation Andromeda. Spread far across space and time, this visualization offers a unique three-dimensional view of Arp 273, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope," the post further said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hubble Space Telescope (@nasahubble)



To complement the reel, NASA added a music track produced by Gadi Sassoon, named ‘Little Cosmic Heart,’ that aptly fits the visuals.



NASA keeps on posting such videos in order to ensure that the fascination to understand these elements never fades away and it stays alive in the mind of all the space buffs.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen