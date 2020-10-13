NASA's Hubble Space Telescope official Instagram handle shared a surprising video on October 10. The video allows human beings to listen to the center of the Milky Way, here's how.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: NASA keeps surprising its followers on Instagram with incredible videos and pictures from the space, but this time, the space agency has taken the surprise factor several notches up. The space agency shared an exciting video from its Hubble Space Telescope’s official Instagram account to give its users a completely different experience from the space. The video allows human beings to listen to the center of the Milky Way through a process of sonification. The data which is observed in X-ray, optical and infrared light is now converted into sound with the help of the Hubble Space Telescope and other devices.

While sharing the astonishing sound wave video, NASA also explained how it works. Along with the video, it captioned, "Hubble brings us stunning cosmic sights, but images can be experienced through other senses as well! Though there’s no sound in space, assigning pitches to stars and galaxies in this galaxy cluster image provides a new way to conceptualize its data.

The frequency of sound changes from the bottom to the top of the image, ranging from 30 to 1,000 hertz. Astronomical objects near the bottom of the image produce lower notes, while those near the top produce higher ones. Credit: NASA/Hubble/SYSTEM Sounds (Matt Russo, Andrew Santaguida)"

Earlier, NASA explained on its official website how this ensemble is created. According to them, each image reveals the different phenomena happening in the Milky Way region about 26,000 light-years from Earth. The energetic region represented by the Hubble image showcases the place where stars are being born.

NASA shared the video on October 10, since then, the video has captured around 2.5 million views. The post sought netizens' attention and received overwhelming comments on it. The viewers also demand more such videos from NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Posted By: Srishti Goel