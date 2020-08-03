Astronauts Bob Behnken, Col. Doug Hurley on Sunday splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico in what is being hailed as the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Marking a new era in human spaceflights, two NASA astronauts aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour has successfully returned to Planet Earth from International Space Station. Astronauts Bob Behnken, Col. Doug Hurley on Sunday splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico in what is being hailed as the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years.

Earlier, astronauts Thomas Stafford, Vance Brand, and Donald "Deke" Slayton had splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii on July 24, 1975.

"Welcome home, Bob and Doug! Congratulations to the NASA and SpaceX teams for the incredible work to make this test flight possible," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

"It's a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together to do something once thought impossible. Partners are key to how we go farther than ever before and take the next steps on daring missions to the Moon and Mars."

Watch SpaceX's Crew Dragon splashdown video:

"Thanks for flying @SpaceX."



Current Location: Planet Earth



At 2:48pm ET, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug splashed down, marking the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years.

The astronauts were lifted off to the International Space Station on May 30 from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre — the first launch of a crew from the US in nearly a decade. The SpaceX capsule has since been docked at the space station, allowing Hurley and Behnken to chip in with spacewalks and experiments.

"Behnken and Hurley participated in a number of scientific experiments, spacewalks and public engagement events during their 62 days aboard station. Overall, the astronaut duo spent 64 days in orbit, completed 1,024 orbits around Earth and traveled 27,147,284 statute miles," NASA said.

