New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Ramayana and Mahabharata have a great impact on Indian audiences. The mythological shows were a part of every household in the late 80s and early 90s. Following the popularity of the show back in the 90s, Mahabharata and Ramayana returned to Indian televisions last year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, a video has gone viral on the internet evoking nostalgia for the ever-loved shows. In the video, an elderly man in a white kurta and pajama is seen performing the Mahabharat title track. He has a few people around him who can be seen listening to his song with great interest.

In the video, which has been shared by Dr. SY Quraishi, the former chief election commissioner of India, a Muslim man is seen singing the song originally sung by Mahendra Kapoor for BR Chopra in Mahabharat.

Take a look at the video here:

The video has gone viral on social media as the Muslim man is seen as a stereotype destroyer and a symbol of unity. The video is showered with likes and re-tweets as netizens can't stop gushing about the fact. Sharing the video on Twitter DR. Quraishi wrote, "Beating the stereotypes!".

Mahabharat is not a religious epic but chapter of morals. It consists of all the lessons our life needs. This gentleman sings the morals of life. https://t.co/kbjzPV1kox — Krishnendu Banerjee (@kb20twit) September 22, 2021

Internet users have flooded the comment section of the post with heartfelt comments. The video till now has garnered 114.4 k views and 7,500 likes. The man sang the famous introduction of the Doordarshan drama and his delivery of the verses of shlokas impressed many online.

The beauty of my India.... https://t.co/KXMGswkZcf — armaank (@SalmanK40625096) September 21, 2021

One internet user commented, "I salute him how nicely he pronounced each n every word from Mahabharata. Many Hindu people even cannot recite a single line correctly".

Several internet users also mentioned the fact that many people in the Hindu community do not have such pronunciation while others praised the man's memory power for remembering the original and whole verse of the Mahabharata introduction.

We all grew up with this! Also, for those who don't know great Rahi Masoom Raza wrote screenplay for Mahabharat. The beauty of India :) https://t.co/3CIRCY1M1N — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash07) September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, another user commented, "absolutely loved it; reminds me of childhood days when we used to run back home to watch the episode and get relived on hearing this music." and one wrote, "Heartwarming." What are your views on the video? Do share.

