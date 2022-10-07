Watch | MP Police's Creative Idea To Punish Miscreants Blowing Trumpet In People's Ears During Dussehra

FROM pandal hopping to playing Garba, the nine-day-long festival of Durga Puja finally came to an end, and with that ended the festive vibes too. However, some people are always over-excited about everything, and it's not a bad thing until their over-excitement creates no harm or irritation to anyone else.

However, this incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur is a proof of how sometimes it is necessary to control your over-enthusiastic soul. A recent video that took the internet by storm shows the Madhya Pradesh police dealing uniquely with miscreants who allegedly blew trumpets into passersby's ears in Jabalpur.

#WATCH| MP: Police uniquely deal with miscreants who allegedly blew trumpets into passersby's ears in Jabalpur(6.10)



Instructions are to take action against notorious elements&people who disturb others by blowing trumpets. Post exhortation,we seize their trumpets:Police official pic.twitter.com/LEYHs0oBOH — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 6, 2022

The viral video shows two boys who were caught blowing toy trumpets into visitors' ears during pandal hopping. The policemen, in the video, asked the boys to blow trumpets into each other's ears. The officials not only scolded the boys for creating a disturbance in the peaceful environment but also made them do sit-ups.

The nearly one-and-a-half-minute video, at first shows a police official blowing the trumpet in the ears of both the boys. Then they ask the boys to blow it in each other's ears. The officials further take the trumpet and make them do sit-ups.

The clip is not only making rounds on the internet, but the netizens really seem enjoying the punishment. "Hope Chapri Guys who do chapri level pranks for their chapri content learn a lesson," wrote a user.

"This is how policing should be done. A dose of their own medicine," a second user lauded police officials.

A third user shared the video and wrote, "An ear for an ear makes the whole world dear. Indeed this kids were involved in such act causing pollution but that was not a way to deal with it. Such a close range horn blast must have done damage to ears for sure."

"Yes cops need to discipline youth in a befitting manner," wrote a fourth.