Mumbai/Bhopal | Jagran Trending Desk: People living in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh were amazed when they witnessed a streak of light cut through the night sky in what appeared to be a meteor shower was spotted on Saturday (April 2). The unique astronomical event in the sky was witnessed by the people of Nagpur in Maharashtra and Jhabua and Barwani districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Spotting the bright light in the dark sky, people took to their social media and shared videos of burning objects falling from the sky. Even a top functionary of the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory said that this astronomical event is a common phenomenon possibly involving meteorites.

Take a look at the video here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: In what appears to be a meteor shower was witnessed over the skies of Nagpur & several other parts of the state. pic.twitter.com/kPUfL9P18R — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

Even people living in Bhopal, Indore, Betul, and Dhar, reported sighting these burning objects falling from the sky.

On the other hand, residents of Gujarat on Saturday also witnessed a big ball of fire descending from the sky. As per locals from Kutch, Jamnagar, and other parts of Saurashtra to Vadodara in central Gujarat and even parts of South Gujarat said that the huge ball-like object had brightened up the night sky on Saturday (April 2).

As per a report in TOI, some scientists have said that the object could be space debris or meteorite. And it can only be identified when it is studied properly.

Superintendent of the 300-year-old Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain, Rajendra Gupta said, "This appears to be ulkapind (meteorites). Their fall is common."

What are Meteors?

Also called as 'shooting stars', meteors are referred to rocky objects, which with a tremendous speed enter the Earth's atmosphere. These rocky objects are streaks of dazzling light, that can be witnessed in the night sky.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen