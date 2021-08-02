Recently, a video of a girl hitting and slapping a cab driver in the middle of a road in Lucknow city’s Awadh crossing went viral on social media. In the video, a woman can be seen slapping the cab driver in the middle of a zebra crossing in presence of the police.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Incidents of road rage are not a new thing on Indian streets. Every now and then fights over different issues related to traffic and communicating are witnessed in the country. Recently, a video of a girl hitting and slapping a cab driver in the middle of a road in Lucknow city’s Awadh crossing went viral on social media.

In the video, a woman can be seen slapping the cab driver in the middle of a zebra crossing. A traffic police personnel can also be seen trying to intervene in the matter but the woman continues to slap the driver. In the background of the video, people can be heard saying, “yeh ladki badtameez hai, itte der takk koi ladka ladki ko maarta toh fir log kya karte?”. The girl kept dragging the driver by his collar and hitting him while the driver can be seen trying to ask for help from the passersby.

Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone inspite of him asking for Reason pic.twitter.com/mMH7BE0wu1 — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) July 31, 2021

Further in the video, when a man comes to stop the woman from hitting the driver the girl even hits him. The woman kept saying that the driver's car hit her. The ruckus created on road led to a heavy traffic jam on the lane.

The video was first shared on Twitter by a handle named Megh Updates with the caption, “Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone inspite of him asking for Reason.”

In another tweet an update was added “Even the Person who came to Save the Cab Driver was Assaulted in these updated Viral Videos. She can be heard saying the Car Hit her.”

Ever since the video has gone viral on the internet people on Twitter are asking justice for the cab driver. People have also started to trend the hashtag #ArrestLucknowGirl against the woman in the video.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha