In the video which has now gone viral, the elephant Pallattu can be seen touching Mahout Damodaran Nair’s mortal remains with his trunk as Damodaran’s son embraces the elephant.

Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan.

Kottayam/ Trivandrum | Jagran Trending Desk: In an emotional sequence of frames captured on camera, an elephant paid tribute on his Mahout’s funeral on Thursday in Kottayam district of Kerala. The video shows the elephant, named Pallattu Brahmadathan paying his last respects to the mortal remains of his Mahout, Damodaran Nair. In the video which has now gone viral, the elephant Pallattu can be seen touching Mahout Damodaran Nair’s mortal remains with his trunk as Damodaran’s son embraces the elephant.

The heart touching video was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan.

Touching. Elephant paying last respect to his Mahout. WA forward. pic.twitter.com/lZjBRyEdpO — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 4, 2021

Netizens react: ‘Humans nowhere close’ “Made my eyes teary. What an unmatched love by this Giant for his master,” wrote a Twitter user.

Made my eyes teary. What an unmatched love by this Giant for his master — Mohammad Tarique ???? (@emperor_mohd) June 4, 2021

“Love elephants. My heart sank while hearing the women crying though. Animals or humans, we are beautiful creatures,” one netizen wrote.

Love elephants. My heart sank while hearing the women crying though. Animals or humans, we are beautiful creatures. — prakash (@lakeerkefakeer) June 4, 2021

“Giving a respectable farewell. Elephant turned back only after walking few steps backward. So touching!,” quipped another.

Giving a respectable farewell. Elephant turned back only after walking few steps backward.

So touching! — Luciana (@ChillTheLife) June 4, 2021

“We as humans are nowhere close. We shouldn't expect this level of loyalty from a human,” reacted another netizen. https://twitter.com/k__arif/status/1401072629788807172?s=20 “Whatever be the talks... animal instincts are always more human than human being,” wrote a user.

Whatever be the talks.....animal instincts are always more human than human being. — PK (@PK06046146) June 5, 2021

Mahout-Elephant were together for 24 years: Local media reports

Local media reports in Kerala suggested that the Mahout Damodaran Nair handled Elephant Pallata for over 24 years. The elephant once reportedly saved him from attack from another elephant during a temple festival. Damodaran handled Pallata without any chains or beatings which are not that uncommon sights amongst elephant handlers in the state of Kerala.

According to the 2018 census by Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department, the state has 5708 elephants. Of these, around 700 are owned by individuals and temples across the state.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma