New Delhi | Trending Desk: Bollywood has its craze not just in India but abroad too, a recent performance of Israeli swimmers on actress Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Aaja Nachle’ during the ongoing Tokyo Olympics has proved. On Tuesday, Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky of Team Israel performed a part of their routine to actor Madhuri Dixit's hit song 'Aaja Nachle' during the Artistic Swimming Duet Free Routine Preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

A video of the Israeli swimmers' performance on Madhuri's song is going viral on the internet. In the video, Blecher and Bobritsky can be seen grooving on Madhuri's popular step from the song. Indian fans are going gaga over the duo for adding a Bollywood element to the Olympics this year.

Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!! #ArtisticSwimming #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lZ5mUq1qZP — 𝒜𝓃𝓃𝑒 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒶𝓂 (@AnneDanam) August 4, 2021

"Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE," a social media user tweeted.

"Entry of Bollywood in #TokyoOlympics and as usual there's some different level of energy in our Indian songs," another user wrote in Twitter.

Some users also wrote ”Divided by nations, united by Bollywood.” and ”What a mixed bag of surprises with Bollywood in Olympics Just loved it ! Really , Amazing genre where Art has no boundaries !!."

Israel’s duo Blecher and Bobritsky were competing to seek qualification for the final of the women’s duet technical routine event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. However, they were not able to qualify for the summit clash.

The artistic swimming event in the Olympics consists of a free routine, and it lasts upto 3-4 minutes. A technical routine involves five designated movements and they last a maximum of 2.50 minutes. The participants are scored on the basis of synchronisation, difficulty, technique and choreography, as per the official Olympics website.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha