New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Former p*rn star Mia Khalifa has a massive fan following in India. And this was proved again when a tattoo artist got her face engraved on his leg. You read that right! The man who belongs to Delhi owns an Instagram page titled tattoo_artist_01 where he shared a glimpse of his leg with Mia Khalifa's face on it.

He took to his Insta handle and posted a video where he can be seen flaunting the freshly done tattoo for Mia. In his caption, he wrote, "@miakhalifa #miakhalifa #portrait #blackandgreytattoo #portraittattoo #réel #foryoupage #viralvideos #explore"

Ever since the video has been out, it went viral. People from all over commented on it and shared their views. Even Mia Khalifa herself came across the video and shared her reaction on the same.

However, she did not happen to like the fact that her face was tattooed by someone. In her recent Instagram Story, she posted a glimpse of the video and wrote, “Please say sike… This is… terrible"

Although after seeing her negative reaction, the tattoo artist was not bothered at all instead he thanked Mia for acknowledging his tattoo. He wrote, "Thank you so much @miakhalifa and insta friends for (4 millions) views.”

This is not the first time someone has tattooed Mia Khalifa's face, earlier also there have been incidents of fans getting the p*rn star face engraved in their bodies. An almost similar situation took place in the year 2017 when her Portugal fan Alexander Skate tattooed her face on his leg.

She didn't just slam him but also asked people to stop tattooing her face on their body as she didn't find that cool at all.

She had written, “STOP GETTING TATTOOS OF ME. This is not by any means flattering, it is OUTRIGHT CREEPY.”

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal