New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a first, Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope has captured the dramatic fading of the shroud of gas around an ageing star over the past two decades. The space agency on Thursday shared two images -- captured two decades apart -- showing the drastic evolution of nebula Hen 3-1357, with its bright, blue, fluorescent tendrils and filaments of gas all but disappeared.

"This is very, very dramatic and very wierd," said astronomer Martin A Guerrero, as quoted in a report by NASA. "What we are witnessing is a nebula's evolution in real time. In a span of years, we we see variations in the nebula. We have not seen that before with the clarity we get with this view."

Have a look:

Hubble images of the Stingray Nebula taken 20 years apart show the nebula's changing shape and a dramatic loss of brightness. Find out more: https://t.co/iw0BFGeimq pic.twitter.com/UCtN8lDTLI — Hubble (@NASAHubble) December 3, 2020

The first image, captured in 1996, shows the nebula's central star in the final stages of his life, while the second, captured in 2016, shows that the wavy edge of the nebula all but gone.

"Changes in nebulae have bene seen before, but what we have here are changes in the fundamental structure of the nebula," said Bruce Balick, the research's leader. "In most studies, the nebula usually gets bigger. Here is is fundamentally changing its shape and getting fainter, and doing so on an unprecedented time scale. Moreover, to our surprise, it is not growing any larger. "

Posted By: Lakshay Raja