Watch | Heartwarming Video Of Specially-Abled Swiggy Delivery Agent Riding Wheelchair To Deliver Food Wins Over Internet

Food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato have become the most integral part of lives. The app has solved the hassle to visit a restaurant and ordering food. Now, just through a single click one can enjoy their favourite food in the comfort of their house. However, this has been made possible with the delivery executive who brings our food to our house. A video of a hardworking Swiggy delivery boy has surfaced online that is winning the hearts of millions of people.

In the video, the Swiggy delivery agent can be seen riding a wheelchair to deliver food. The chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal shared the clip on Twitter.

Sharing the video, Swati wrote, "Of course life is difficult, but we have not learned to accept defeat. I salute this passionate spirit."

The video shows the grit and determination of the delivery agent in order to deliver the food. The wheelchair of the agent is attached to a motor in order to make transportation easy.

The video has garnered above 1.9 lakh views and more than 13,200 likes. The footage is winning hearts online and prompted people to express appreciation for the man in the comment section.

While a comment reads, "Amazing Zomato and Swiggy for providing employment to disabled people. Greatest gesture !!" Another reads "check this one also".

The third one reads, "Thanks for sharing. I am glad that differently-abled people are getting opportunities to be part of the mainstream. Thanks to the new-gen companies like Swiggy and Blinkit for embracing diversity in their workforce. This is a very positive picture for our society,"

This is not the first time when a video like this has emerged online. Earlier as well several videos of the delivery agent working hard in scorching heats have emerged on social media winning lots of hearts.