Mysuru/New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: If humans believed they could keep elephants within iron fences, they proved really wrong. A video which is currently going viral on social media shows an elephant trying to cross over an iron fence in Karnataka. Initially seeming impossible, the elephant stunned many by climbing over the fence. The now viral video shows the elephant attempting to stick its forelimbs on the other side of the fence before carefully getting above it.

The video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who captioned it as, “Speechless.”

‘Gentle Giant’, ‘Traffic violation’: Twitter reacts with chuckles and humour

“I have seen video of these gentle giants cross over a flimsy bamboo fence similarly. When they could have easily walked through them,” a Twitter user said. “Traffic violation 500 Rupees fine must be imposed on that elephant,” wrote another.

However, other users on Twitter were quick to point out the questionable nature of a fence so high that the elephant had to push himself to an extreme. Tweeples expressed worry while anticipating if the gentle giant hurt himself while crossing the man-made obstacle as shown in the video.

Read other reactions to the viral video:

Posted By: Mukul Sharma