Mysuru/New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: If humans believed they could keep elephants within iron fences, they proved really wrong. A video which is currently going viral on social media shows an elephant trying to cross over an iron fence in Karnataka. Initially seeming impossible, the elephant stunned many by climbing over the fence. The now viral video shows the elephant attempting to stick its forelimbs on the other side of the fence before carefully getting above it.

The video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who captioned it as, “Speechless.”

‘Gentle Giant’, ‘Traffic violation’: Twitter reacts with chuckles and humour

“I have seen video of these gentle giants cross over a flimsy bamboo fence similarly. When they could have easily walked through them,” a Twitter user said. “Traffic violation 500 Rupees fine must be imposed on that elephant,” wrote another.

I have seen video of these gentle giants cross over a flimsy bamboo fence similarly. When they could have easily walked through them. — Venky (@venky_r_s) November 18, 2021

Traffic violation 500 Rupees fine must be imposed on that elephant 🐘 — MitraDebu (@MitraDebu1) November 17, 2021

However, other users on Twitter were quick to point out the questionable nature of a fence so high that the elephant had to push himself to an extreme. Tweeples expressed worry while anticipating if the gentle giant hurt himself while crossing the man-made obstacle as shown in the video.

That's so sad... Man-made obstacles!! — jyothi (@jyothi_mirdoddi) November 17, 2021

Why is that fence there? Is it legal? Why it is taking this much of effort to climb over it? This has to be looked into before we get stunned. #elephants — realspeak (@RealspeakYogi) November 17, 2021

Read other reactions to the viral video:

He is just doing what he is famous for....being cute 🙃 https://t.co/JVOsnoAH6D — Rajnahihu (@rajnahihu) November 18, 2021

No barrier is big enough to stop you if you have made up your mind to overcome it. https://t.co/YUiDYWmHRp — Pushyamitra (@PushyamitrSunga) November 18, 2021

I am telling you animals are growing intelligent....

They have learned to escape from confinements. https://t.co/W9m36nG15V — justsangacious (@justsangacious) November 17, 2021

That's me trying to get out of the bed every single morning 🤭#StruggleIsReal https://t.co/Wmnb033Cxi — கண்ணம்மா (@iThamizhi) November 18, 2021

What do you figure out of the above viral video.

