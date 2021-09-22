A woman in Delhi has claimed that she was denied entry into a restaurant because of the fact that she was wearing a saree. The incident took place in Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In India, Saree is considered the most beautiful piece of clothing. Saree is a part of Indian culture and women in India majorly wear saree on a daily basis. While wearing a saree is a dream for many, a recent incident in a posh restaurant in Delhi has raised many eyebrows on the concept of wearing a saree.

A woman in Delhi has claimed that she was denied entry into a hotel because of the fact that she was wearing a saree. The incident happened at the restaurant Aquila in Delhi where the hotel staff barred the women in saree to enter the hotel.

Recently, a video has surfaced on the internet that is doing rounds on the different platforms were in a woman is asking the restaurant employee to show her that saree is not allowed in the restaurant and the hotel staff responds with, "Ma’am, we only allow smart casual, saree doesn’t come under smart casual."

A microblogger Anita Choudhary took her Twitter to share the viral video and wrote, ”Saree is not allowed in Aquila restaurant as Indian Saree is now not a smart outfit. What is the concrete definition of a Smart outfit plz tell me. Please define smart outfit so I will stop wearing saree,” and in the tweet tagged several ministers including Amit Shah, Hardeep Puri.

Saree is not allowed in Aquila restaurant as Indian Saree is now not an smart outfit.What is the concrete definition of Smart outfit plz tell me @AmitShah @HardeepSPuri @CPDelhi @NCWIndia

Please define smart outfit so I will stop wearing saree @PMishra_Journo #lovesaree pic.twitter.com/c9nsXNJOAO — anita choudhary (@anitachoudhary) September 20, 2021

The surfaced video has made netizens furious and the enraged internet users are slamming the hotel for its dress code policy. Netizens are calling the dress code Bizzare and discriminatory towards the Indian culture.

Many have raised questions on the changing thoughts of the society and some are mentioning that rule is wrong, Saree is a smart attire and it is against the rights to mandate any dress code in a public facility.

Not letting a lady enter because Saree is not a smart outfit ? What the hell is happening in Delhi ? Itna bhi Western culture se influence na ho ki yehi bhool jao humara culture kya hai. https://t.co/ijqHkZWiLb — Shivaan (@Ibra_195) September 22, 2021

One Twitter user Shefali Vaidya commented, "Who decides sari is not ‘smart wear’? I have worn sarees at the best restaurants in the US, UAE as well in the UK. No-one stopped me. And some Aquila Restaurant dictates a dress code in India and decides saree is not ‘smart enough? Bizarre.”

Another commented, ”Legally perhaps this restaurant is safe as a private place can impose their dress code on patrons. However, the fact that #saree is not considered appropriate attire for any place in our country is disturbing, to say the least. We have a messed up concept of what’s modern & cool.”

Waise what are smart casuals? Are there stupid casuals too 😬? I hope people don't expect the gormint to solve this issue too. This can easily be fixed with market forces. Just boycott this shit place and give them poor ratings. I've seen people wearing torn pants. Smart casuals? https://t.co/TjEGuHgRJc — कुशल मेहरा (@kushal_mehra) September 22, 2021

Meanwhile on questioned the meaning of smart casual and wrote, " Waise what are smart casuals? Are there stupid casuals too 😬? I hope people don't expect the gormint to solve this issue too. This can easily be fixed with market forces. Just boycott this shit place and give them poor ratings. I've seen people wearing torn pants. Smart casuals?"

Posted By: Ashita Singh