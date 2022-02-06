Hyderabad | Jagran Trending Desk: A child took the blessing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while performing 'dandvat pranam' during the inauguration ceremony of 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.

Dandvat Pranam is the process of paying respectful obeisance by falling flat on the ground in front of the person or deity whose blessings are sought. Paying respectful obeisance to the elders by touching their feet respectfully is an ancient Indian culture followed from since time immemorial.

Have a look at the video that went viral late on Saturday night.

#WATCH | A child took the blessing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while performing 'dandvat pranam' during the inauguration ceremony of 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/yeqAmw5hyU — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

After the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the statue is a symbol of the saint's knowledge, detachment and ideals which will inspire the youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also drew an analogy between Sardar Patel's 'Statue of Unity' and Sri Ramanujacharya's 'Statue of Equality' and said that our country's unity does not derive strength from power or might but from equality.

Meanwhile, the 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste, and creed.

The Statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world. It is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi', has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

