Do you remember the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who stopped using his SUV to let birds nest on it. The chicks that hatched from those eggs are now grown up and it happened on the same SUV.

This wholesome video went viral as soon as the Crown Prince of Dubai shared it on Instagram.

On August 12, the two birds built their nest on crown prince's SUV and the video that went viral has now 2.5 million views on Instagram. The delightful video showed the birds hatch eggs, and towards the end of the video, the mother feeds her newborn chicks.

The Prince kept on sharing series of videos on his social media, which showed the mother bird bringing food for the chicks. Another video showed the chicks extending their wings.

Yet another video clip showed the chicks preparing for their first flight.

In the last series, the chicks are seen taking their final flight and leaving the place forever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) onAug 12, 2020 at 5:57am PDT

The video of the birds has been doing the rounds on the internet.

The Crown Prince said, “Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough,” while sharing a clip of the birds.

Sheikh Hamdan also added a piece of soothing music to the video.

The prince shot the video from a distance so as not to scare the bird away.

Sheikh Hamdan is a lover of nature and animals. He keeps his fans updated with heartwarming photographs and videos of the chicks on Instagram.

Few days back, the Prince stopped using his SUV to ensure that the birds and eggs were not disturbed. Not only this, he also red taped the car to ensure their safety.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma