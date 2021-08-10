An incident was reported in Greater Noida's Surajpur police headquarters wherein a car fell into deep well inside the Surajpur police headquarters after the parking space receded. The incident took place when the driver was 'backing' the car.

Noida | Jagran Trending Desk: After the incessant rains in Delhi-NCR many incidents of road caving in, waterlogging, and heavy traffic jams have come up in and around the national capital. Recently, a similar incident was reported in Greater Noida's Surajpur police headquarters. A car fell into a deep well inside the Surajpur police headquarters after the parking space receded. The incident took place when the driver was 'backing' the car. The driver of the car saved his life by jumping outside the vehicle as it went down into the concaved road. Nobody was injured in the accident and the police have successfully taken out the car from and well.

A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. It was posted by a Twitter handle with the name Noida Leaks. The caption of the video read "Greater Noida: A car fell into well inside the police headquarters. The incident happened while the driver was backing the car. The driver of the car jumped out to save his life. People present at the spot tried to pull out the car from the well. The incident took place at the Surajpur police headquarters."

In the viral video, a car can be seen going down into a caved-in road. A person immediately jumps out as it recedes further. People around can also be seen giving a hand to the man to come up. The video ends with a glimpse of the police headquarters building.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in Delhi-NCR or other states in India. Earlier, two policemen were killed when a four-wheeler allegedly hit an electricity transformer and fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district. The accident occurred near Paudi village on Kalarbanki-Bandol Road. Inspector Neelesh Parteti (40) and constable Chandrakumar Choudhary lost thier lives in the accident.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha