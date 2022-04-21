Ahmedabad | Jagran News Desk: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day India visit, on Thursday left the Twitter abuzz after he swiftly climbed onto a bulldozer as he visited a JCB factory at Halol GIDC in Gujarat's Panchmahal.

The video, initially shared by news agency ANI, has now gone viral on social media, with netizens sharing hilarious reactions.

A user, who goes by the name @SaurabhSingh, said Johnson is "getting inspiration from Yogi Baba" (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath).

Another user, @JhaRahul_Bihar, said Johnson "loves bulldozer made in India".

"Boris Johnson riding a bulldozer. Coincidence," said a user @PrachiBJP.

Boris Johnson Visits JCB Bulldozer Factory In Gujarat.



Johnson's visit to the JCB factory comes at a time when bulldozers are being used in several states of India to destroy illegal buildings. However, the move has received criticism from a section of people, who say bulldozers are being allegedly used against minorities by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a claim the party has refuted.

Talking about Johnson's two-day visit, he on Thursday also met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and industrialist Gautam Adani. The meeting with Adani took place at the Adani Group's global headquarters at Shantigram on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

"Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies. #AtmanirbharBharat," Adani tweeted afterwards.

On Friday, Johnson will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The two leaders are expected to delve extensively to further expand ties in various key sectors including defence and trade besides exchanging views on the crisis in Ukraine.

In a statement, the high commission said Johnson will use his visit to India to "boost our collaboration with one of the world's fastest growing economies, slashing trade barriers for UK businesses and driving jobs and growth at home."

"As he moves on to New Delhi on Friday, the prime minister will also use this week's visit to drive progress in negotiations on the landmark UK-India free trade agreement, which is expected to help double our trade and investment by 2030," the high commission said.

