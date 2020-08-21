The video resulted in amusing reactions on the internet, as the visuals of penguins flapping their wings ended up putting smiles and grins on the faces on people.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The gloomy COVID-19 times of today need a push of refreshing and lively anecdotes of life on Earth which is not as affected by the pandemic as the humans. One such video which has awed and amazed the Internet, showed baby penguin swimming for the first time at a Chicago-based Aquarium.

"The penguin chicks have started swimming! The four young penguins were recently introduced to water and are ready to make a splash-a major milestone! Once they are fully comfortable swimming, they'll join the rest of the penguin colony (sic)," Chicago-based Shedd Aquarium said in a tweet.

One tweeple reacted by asking that wouldn’t the mother of Penguin chicks supposed to make them learn how to swim? The Aquarium answered the query by throwing light on the extraordinary self-dependence Penguin chicks develop so early in their lives.

“Penguin chicks become independent very quickly. These chicks have already weaned from their parents. We don’t teach them to swim, either, we are just there to monitor so they can learn to navigate getting in and out of the water safely,” the aquarium reacted by saying.

‘Absolutely adorable’, say the Netizens

The video resulted in amusing reactions on the internet, as the visuals of penguins flapping their wings ended up putting smiles and grins on the faces on people.

“Absolutely adorable! Thank-you for the silly, stupid smile on my face!,” one Netizen said.

Absolutely adorable! Thank-you for the silly, stupid smile on my face! — Sue Zeq (@Suezeq2) August 19, 2020

Another netizen interpreted the way the ‘little one’ is reacting during this one of its kind swimming exercise in the much-loved Aquarium at USA’s Chicago.

The netizen said: “The little one is like "crap!!! What are you doing? Danger, danger !!! Ooops, Look at meee I am so cool I totally meant to do that" Mind meld with a pengwink.”

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma