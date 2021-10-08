New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The relationship between a mother and her child is the purest relation in terms of both humans and animals. Mothers love their children unconditionally and so does the child. In a recent video gone viral, you can witness the excitement of a baby elephant who with help of some TN forest officials reunites with his mother.

According to the Officers, the baby elephant was found alone and injured when the TN forest team treated the calf and later escorted him safely to his mother.

Take look at the video here:

This little calf happily walks to get reunited with its mother guarded with Z+ security of the Tamilnadu Foresters team.



In a heartwarming and the most awwdorable video a baby elephant is happily walking with the TN Forest officials who are escorting him for union with his mother. The video was shared by Indian forest officer Sudha Ramen.

Sharing the video on Twitter Sudha Ramen wrote, "This little calf happily walks to get reunited with its mother guarded with Z+ security of the Tamilnadu Foresters team. Earlier the calf was found alone & injured. TN forest team rescued, treated, and escorts the little one to join with the mother."

The video ever since uploaded is doing rounds on social media as several netizens can not stop gushing about the little elephant's excitement. The elephant can be seen hopping as he walked to meet his mother surrounded by forest officials.

So far, the video has garnered over 14.1K views and 1,454 likes, 200 retweets since it was shared on Twitter. Netizens have flooded the internet with this little cute bundle of joys' video.

Several internet users are lauding the efforts of the TN forest officials for helping the Elephant's little one and later safely escorting him to be with his mother.

One user wrote, ”Salute to all foresters team You are saving our nature as well as humanity with your hard work,” while another commented, ”The baby elephant’s trust in forest guards motivates us to believe in the superiority of positivity in the universe.” ”This is such a beautiful sight …may the little one stay safe with its family,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, another wrote, Cutest “VIP” with Z+ Security… you will ever see," gushing about the cuteness of the little elephant.

Isn't this baby elephant union with his mother most heartwarming? What are your thoughts do share?

Posted By: Ashita Singh