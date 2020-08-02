Now, a new picture of a “space butterfly” is doing rounds on social media and has left everyone astonished.

On several occasions, scientists and researchers have also discovered various phenomena about the cosmos and some rare events which has left the people across Earth amazed. Now, a new picture of a “space butterfly” is doing rounds on social media and has left everyone astonished.

The stunning picture, shared by European Southern Observatory’s (ESO), is of a space phenomenon which has been named as ‘space butterfly’ for its resemblance to a butterfly. The spectacular picture has been captured by the ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT).

"Resembling a butterfly with its symmetrical structure, beautiful colours, and intricate patterns, this striking bubble of gas, NGC 2899, appears to float and flutter across the sky in this new picture from our VLT," the ESO said while sharing the picture on Twitter.

The giant space butterfly coloured with brilliant blues and purple clouds is a planetary nebula and is known as NGC 2899. According to the ESO, the giant supernova is located in the Southern constellation of Vela – which is also known as ‘The Sails’ -- which is more than 3,000 light-years away from the Earth.

"The high temperatures are due to a large amount of radiation from the nebula’s parent star, which causes the hydrogen gas in the nebula to glow in a reddish halo around the oxygen gas, in blue," the ESO added.

The ESO also released a short movie on the planetary nebula space butterfly, adding that only 10 to 20 per cent of planetary nebulae have a bipolar shape. As per the ESO, a planetary nebula is formed when a star collapses and blow off, expanding shells of gas.

