New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the 88th Air Force Day celebrations on October 8, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday held a spectacular full-dress rehearsal in Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad. During the full dress rehearsal of IAF Day Parade, Dhruv Advance light helicopters (ALH), part of IAF's Sarang team, left everyone awestruck by creating a heart symbol in the sky.

The video shared by news agency ANI shows two Dhruv ALH flying up in the sky and then coming down in way that created a heart symbol. "Dhruv Advance light helicopters (ALH), part of IAF's Sarang team, create a heart in the sky during full dress rehearsal of IAF Day Parade at Hindon Air Force Station, ahead of Air Force Day on October 8," the video caption read.

Rafale to take part in IAF Day Parade:

The Indian Air Force had Saturday said that the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet will also take part in the Air Force Day parade on October 8.

In a series of tweet, IAF shared the photos of fighter jets that are going to take part in this year's IAF parade. "Tejas is an indigenously developed, single-engine, fourth-generation, high-agility, multirole, supersonic light combat aircraft," IAF wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, IAF posted, "Mi-17 V5, a medium-lift helicopter, equipped with state-of-art navigational equipment and modern avionics..." will be seen at the Air Force day parade. The Mi-17 is deployed for troops, arms transport and search-and-rescue missions. "

The IAF also tweeted about Rafale and described it as "a 4.5 generation, twin-engine omnirole, air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship and nuclear deterrence fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide range of weapons."

The Rafale jets are part of the IAF’s No. 17 Squadron, which is also known as the “Golden Arrows.”

