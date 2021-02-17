The tower was 84-feet long and was situated at Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah, USA. The collapse of the tower led a lot of internet users to take to social media and tweet. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A video has been doing rounds on the internet of an 84-feet-long tower that collapsed in just a few seconds. It has been grabbing a lot of attention of netizens on social media and no, it’s not what it seems like. The structure didn’t fall due to some disaster or a mishap, but it was demolished by the authorities themselves. Yes, the 32-yr-old steel and concrete structure, named Delta Tower was located in the USA’s Salt Lake City International Airport of Utah which had to be removed for the airport’s further development.

The video of the site where the Delta Tower crashed was uploaded by the airport’s official social media handle. The clip was shared along with a caption that said, “Today, this 84-foot Delta Tower that was built in 1989 to direct aircraft to the gate was demolished. Here is some footage Avalanche Studios took from the Delta Sky Club. The demolition marks a major timeline in the construction of Phase II of #TheNewSLC.”

Today, this 84-foot Delta Tower that was built in 1989 to direct aircraft to the gate was demolished. Here is some footage Avalanche Studios took from the Delta Sky Club. The demolition marks a major timeline in the construction of Phase II of #TheNewSLC. pic.twitter.com/Bc2hQW7udm — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) February 15, 2021

Soon after the video was uploaded, it started drawing a lot of attention from the people who have visited the site earlier. Many users got emotional watching the video, while many felt nostalgic and recalled their memories attached to it. One person wrote, "So crazy to see something I'd taken for granted for 30 years finally come down.” Another one commented, “I watched this 5 times. Seeing this structure was always part of my airport experience. Good to see times are changing.”

Check out the reactions of Twitter users here:

I am REALLY sad that you guys didn't let me take some of those VHF antennas off the top first! THOSE POOR THINGS! <cries in ham radio> — Jeff McGrath (@youtah) February 15, 2021

Seeing the new from the old airport... the old one was still built better. — ♥ Ang ♥ (@sunsetlover68) February 16, 2021

@4DAMDAVID We connected here on our way to Madoodoo. — joe (@JoeC_1988) February 17, 2021

So crazy to see something I'd taken for granted for 30 years finally come down 😳 — SkyFox720 🌊🌊🌊 (@SkyFox720) February 15, 2021

That’s so sad to see 😔 — Danny R (@Danny_TPA) February 16, 2021

The Delta Tower was constructed for Delta Air Lines between 1989 and 1990 for giving directions to the planes. It had to be demolished for resuming phase 2 of the redevelopment program of the airport.

An Airport Redevelopment Program official Mike Williams told FOX 13, "It's just kind of a special day for everybody in moving forward with phase two."

