The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has issued a warning about a huge asteroid named “Asteroid 2020 ND” which will move past Earth on Friday.

According to the space agency, the asteroid is travelling at a massive speed of 48,000 kmph and it will fly past Earth on July 24. (File picture)

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A "potentially dangerous" Asteroid, which is named as "Asteroid 2020 ND", will zoom past by Earth on Friday, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has issued a warning.

In its warning, the NASA has said that ther asteroid is approximately 170 metres in length, adding that its proximity with the Earth is making it "potentially dangerous". According to the space agency, the asteroid is travelling at a massive speed of 48,000 kmph and it will fly past Earth on July 24. The asteroid, however, is in all likelihood to be safely away from Earth, the NASA noted.

“Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) are currently defined based on parameters that measure the asteroid’s potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth. Specifically, all asteroids with a minimum orbit intersection distance (MOID) of 0.05 au or less are considered PHAs,” NASA said in a statement.

According to the data by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) at the California Institute of Technology, there are 48 asteroids of varying sizes, which are slated to approach Earth at a minimum orbit intersection distance of less than 0.05 AU (approx 7.48 million km).

NASA classifies objects like these as Near-Earth objects as these celestial objects get nudged by other planets’ gravitational attraction resulting in their proximity to our solar system.

The biggest asteroid expected to approach Earth in the next six months is 153201 2000 WO107 having a diameter of 820 metre. This mammoth space rock will approach Earth at a distance of 4.3 million kilometres on November 29, and has designated H value of 19.3, which thankfully cuts it out from NASA-CNEOS’ PHA classification list.

According to NASA, another asteroid named 2011 ES4 will pass by our planet in September this year at a closer distance than the Moon. It is expected to fly by on September 1, 2020 at 10:49 A.M. Eastern Time. The space agency has called The 2011 ES4 as 'potentially hazardous’ but has not found any threat because of its small diameter.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta