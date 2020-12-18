as the farmers are braving the chilling winters to protest at Delhi borders, an Indian artist, Poojan Sahil has given tribute for their brave move. Check out

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The farmers have entered 23rd day of their protest against the new agricultural laws on Friday and are in no mood to budge down until the government accepts their demand to roll back the new legislation. Now as the farmers are braving the chilling winters to protest at Delhi borders, an Indian artist, Poojan Sahil has given tribute for their brave move.

Poojan Sahil has come up with a Punjabi rendition of the popular revolutionary song Bella Ciao and the video has taken the internet on a storm. As soon as Sahil dropped this amazing video on his Youtube channel, the netizens were quick to respond and within 24 hours the video managed to garner over 30,477 views.

In the video, we can see Sahil dropping the light on how farmers of all ages are sitting and protesting in this freezing weather. Not just the farmers, but also the elderly ladies and kids can be seen protesting, raising banners and flags against the centre's farm laws.

Sahil, while sharing this video on YouTube, captioned it as, "This is NOT a translation of the original Bella Ciao but just a rendition of it in Punjabi. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP and across India are Protesting against the Farm Laws at the Delhi Border. This song is in solidarity with them."

Talking about the YouTuber Poojan Sahil then this is not the first time he has made a video on the socio-political topic. Earlier, he has composed multiple songs on issues like love jihad, lynchings and even on Umar Khalid's arrest.

For the unversed, Bella Ciao is an old Italian protest song that turned into Italy's unofficial anti-Fascist anthem. However, the song rose to fame when it was used in Netflix's famous web show 'Money Heist'. Also, in India, the song gained momentum in 2019, when it became an anthem of sorts for students and residents protesting against the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru Univesity (JNU).

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv