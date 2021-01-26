As soon as MrBeast shared the post, people went gaga over it and the post has so far managed to garner 167.4k likes and 6.3k retweets

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Sending photos to your friends or DMing them that meme picture is just too millennial, now is the time for GenZ, and this new trend will help you send your picture to the Moon. A YouTuber has managed to make a deal with NASA and he has purchased space on their next mission to send a hard drive to the moon.

The YouTuber that goes by the name MrBeast has purchased space aboard the Peregrine Mission One lunar lander. This spacecraft is sponsored by NASA and Astrobotic Technology that works in developing robotic technology targeted for space travel and research. This mission is slated to launch in June 2021 on United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket.

Recently, taking to Twitter, MrBeast posted a link in which he said that now people can send their photo to the moon at just a price of $10 (Rs 729). MrBeast described his project as, "the universe’s first digital time capsule.”

For $10 I’ll put whatever picture you want, on the moon!https://t.co/zQyD5EGEkS — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) January 24, 2021

As soon as he shared the post, people went gaga over it and the post has so far managed to garner 167.4k likes and 6.3k retweets, at the time of writing this article.

He even did live streaming with fans and in that video, he explained the project. In his video, he said, "I have now purchased space on the craft to take a hard drive to our nearest celestial body. “And I thought it would be fun to let you guys put whatever you want on that hard drive on the Moon,” he added.

It is reported that Astrobotic Technology’s Peregrine Mission One lunar will carry both governmental and private payloads. The deal for NASA is for 14 payloads and so far 19 commercial payloads have been confirmed. The hard drive that is being created by MrBeast will go on the Mission One launch.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma