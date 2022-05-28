New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a bizarre offer, a cruise bound for the mysterious Bermuda Triangle has promised passengers that they will receive a full refund if the ship disappears, UK media reported.

The travel agency in an advertisement on its website, the Ancient Mysteries Cruise, has said: "Don't worry about disappearing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100 per cent return rate and your money will be refunded in the rare chance you disappear."

The infamous Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle, has remained a mystery for mankind as dozens of ships and flights have mysteriously disappeared in this region, stated the media.

The reason behind the disappearances has remained unexplained. Conspiracy theorists have blamed supernatural causes and aliens for the disappearances of ships and flights.

Earlier, a scientist from Australia claimed to have solved the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle. Karl Kruszelnicki, a fellow at Sydney University, said that supernatural causes are not the reason behind the mysterious disappearances of planes and boats at the Bermuda Triangle. He said that they disappeared due to bad weather and human errors.

All you need to know about the trip

Passengers will undertake their journey to the Atlantic ocean on the Norwegian Prima liner heading from New York to Bermuda in March next year.

According to the advertisement, guests can enjoy an exclusive twilight Bermuda Triangle cruise on a glass-bottom boat with talks and Q&As.

The passengers have to shell out around £1,450 for a cabin on the ship for the eccentric offer.

(With inputs from ANI)

