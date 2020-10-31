A sweet shop in Surat has come up with a 'Gold Ghari' ahead of a festival called 'Chandi Padvo.' This delicacy is known to be eaten at this very festival.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: The festive season comes with the joy, vibe and it surely fulfils our craving for sweet things but imagine eating a sweet with a dash of gold on it. Well, we are not just saying it, as a shop in Surat is doing just that in the ongoing festive season. This sweet shop in Surat has come up with a 'Gold Ghari' ahead of a festival called 'Chandi Padvo.' This delicacy is known to be eaten at this very festival.

However, gold is not a rare thing that is used in festivals or in sweets as the shops come up with different and attractive things to grab the attention of people. The shop owner speaking news agency ANI told, "We have launched 'Gold Ghari' this year. It is healthy. Gold is considered a beneficial metal in Ayurveda. It has been three days since its launch." But, what came as a shock is the price of this sweet as it is priced at Rs 9000/ kg. While, normal Ghadi costs around Rs 660 to 820 per kg.

Gujarat: Ahead of Chandi Padvo, a festival falling a day after Sharad Poornima, a sweet shop in Surat has launched 'Gold Ghari' -a different version of ghari, a sweet dish from Surat. Shop owner says, "It is available at Rs 9000/kg. Normal ghari is available at Rs 660-820 per kg" pic.twitter.com/7jkXVfCls2 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

What is the festival Chandi Padvo?

The festival Chandani Padva or Chandi Padvo is celebrated in Surat where the residents enjoy a popular local variety of sweet Ghari, Bhushu.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma