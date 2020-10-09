A Twitter user named Owais Siddiqui just came up with chai masala icecream post, see reactions:

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Desi internet and their love for desi things can never go out of fashion and the thing they simp on is chai and parantha. If you want to make your desi internet friends happy, just bless their feed with a steaming cup of chai with a parantha steeped in ghee. However, this time the desi internet is highly disgusted by chai paratha and can you guess the reason why? Believe it or not, someone just came up with the kind of dessert that includes chai masala ice cream rolled in sugar-laced parantha and netizens aren't too happy about it.

Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta. pic.twitter.com/CzPORPMb0U — Owais Siddiqui (@OwaisO) October 8, 2020

A Twitter user named Owais Siddiqui just came up with this post. The ice cream was ‘Masala Chai’ flavoured which consisted of spices and tea leaves. The paratha itself was sugar-laced and was used as a cone for the ice-cream. He captioned his post as, "Chai Paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar-laced paratha.”

After this, the internet has been discussing this weird combination. While this bizarre food experiment is not new to them as they have also faced the very worst trends like biryani laced with Nutella to Maggi Pani Puri to Red sauce pasta Dosa.

delete this. — Raghav (@raxghav) October 8, 2020

Your stomach right now..... pic.twitter.com/AnGfoQXiFu — 30 Beat Khan (@Hoo_Carez) October 8, 2020

ok but this lowkey looks good pic.twitter.com/XPDKIknuDV — readysaltedchip (@teefah7541) October 8, 2020

Siddiqui's post went viral and it has so far garnered 3.4k likes and 1.7k retweets.

One of the users commented, "delete this immediately"

Another wrote, "Kya ho gaya hai logon ko loll"

Yet another said, "I’m strangely intrigued. Like I want to try it and throw up afterwards."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma