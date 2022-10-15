Wannabe 'Virat Kohli' Schoolgirl From Ladakh Hits Shots Like Pro | Watch

A young girl from Ladakh attracted the limelight after her video of hitting cricket shots marked her mile on numerous people on the internet.

By Anushka Vats
Sat, 15 Oct 2022 02:50 PM IST
INDIANS are always full of enthusiasm when it comes to cricket. From watching it on television or in the stadium to aspiring to become a cricketer, the game is almost a part of the lives of most Indians.

A lot of us have held bats in our hands and dreamt of becoming famous players when we were kids. Playing cricket on streets, and playgrounds are where it all starts.

In somewhat a similar incident, a young girl from Ladakh attracted the limelight after her video of hitting cricket shots marked her mile on numerous people on the internet. A video shared by the Directorate of School Education (DSE), Ladakh shows the schoolgirl hitting a thunderous shot and running to add runs on the board.

The caption of the video reads, "My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar."

Maqsooma dreams of becoming like the Indian star batter Virat Kohli. She also wants to learn the 'helicopter' shot and quoted a valid reason for it.

"I have been playing since childhood. I am still learning how to play especially 'Helicopter Shot.' After taking the second run, we get tired and do not feel like running for another. My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli and I want to be like him," Maqsooma said in a video posted by DSE.

The comment section of the video was flooded with netizens hailing the talent of the little girl. "Looks like india can hone many hidden young talents especially newly formed states like ladak and J&K. Many stars who were not exposed to the world will spring up and come to the line light," wrote a user.

"All the best to maqsooma. Hope she plays for India in future Insha Allah. And a meeting with her Idol @imVkohli to banta hai," said a second user."

"Super!!Looking forward to Maqsooma playing at the national and international level in a few years!!," wrote a third.

