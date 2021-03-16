Not Anthony Loffredo has cut his ears, nose and tongue, but he further plans to do the same with his arms and other body parts to look like a complete alien. Read on to know.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: There have been a lot of rumours of spotting aliens on Earth but have you heard of one on Instagram? Well, yes, a 32-year-old man named Anthony Loffredo has transformed himself into a 'black alien'. It's true! He has cut his ears, tongue, nose, and lips to actually look scary.

Almost all of his body is covered in tattoos and piercings. Surprised? Wait till you know what he has planned about mutilating his rest of the body. As per reports, Loffredo is all set to get replace his skin with metal and he even wants to 'modify' his fingers, hands, legs and head.

Speaking to a French new portal, in 2017, Loffredo had said, “From a very young age, I have been passionate about mutations and transformations of the human body. I had a click when I was a security guard. I realised that I was not living my life the way I wanted. I stopped everything at 24 and left for Australia. It has become normal, even unconscious, to constantly think about my plans for the next few months.”

He had further added, “I love getting into the shoes of a scary character. I often settle down somewhere and play a role, especially at night in the dark streets, he has fun. I explore the contrast between the role I play and myself.”

Anthony Loffredo who has as many as 345k followers on his Instagram handle went through the whole transformation in Barcelona, Spain. What's even more surprising is that he has confessed about feeling uneasy while speaking as the man has removed his upper lip and a part of his nose.

