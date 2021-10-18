New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: We all know punctuation marks are important and when left or wrongly placed can change the meaning of any sentence. And, the changed meaning has landed an Australian real estate agent in legal trouble.

An Australian man, a real estate agent by profession made a blunder while sending out a post on Facebook, which later cost him a defamation case against him.

The Australian real estate failed to include an apostrophe in his Facebook post which was meant to criticise his former employer who had failed to pay him the retirement funds and the post landed him in legal trouble, reported The Guardian.

The incident took place in October last year, when a realtor, Anthony Zadravic of New South Wales (NSW) Central Coast shared a post on Facebook against Stuart Gan his employer. In the post he wrote, " "Oh Stuart Gan!! Selling multi-million $ homes in Pearl Beach but can’t pay his employees superannuation. Shame on you Stuart!!! 2 yrs and still waiting!!!"

Although Zadravic deleted his post in less than 12 hours, the boss was sent a piece of information beforehand which made him file a defamation case against his former employee, the report further said.

So, what actually landed Anthony in trouble, you might ask?

The placement of punctuation plays an important role here, as Anthony didn't put an apostrophe after the word employees, so it indicated as if he was referring to several employees of Gan rather than himself.

Stating the fact, if the post was only meant for his non-payment of dues, the sentence should have been ‘can’t pay his employee’s superannuation, Stuart Gan charged a defamation case on Anthony.

Zadravic, later in the court pleaded to dismiss the petition as he mentioned that failure to punctuate social media posts was trivial. But the court last week allowed the case to proceed pointing to the seriousness of the claim in it, said The Guardian report.

"A systematic pattern of conduct," said Judge Judith Gibson stating that the missing apostrophe suggests other wise and now the Australian realtor is facing the prospect of paying more than $1,80,000 in damages, suggested reports.

Posted By: Ashita Singh