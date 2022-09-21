Virat Kohli's Epic Reaction To Umesh Yadav Conceding 4 Boundaries Is Internet's New Obsession

Virat Kohli's reaction on Umesh Yadav's four boundaries instantly triggered meme fest on Twitter. Take a look here.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Wed, 21 Sep 2022 12:18 PM IST

Virat Kohli's Epic Reaction To Umesh Yadav Conceding 4 Boundaries Is Internet's New Obsession
Image Credits: Romana Raza/Twitter

It was an epic night for all the cricket lovers with some mixed reactions as Australia chased down a 209-run target against India on Tuesday in Mohali. Umesh Yadav, during Australia's innings, bowled the second over, and Cameron Green got stuck into it, the ball went in the air at the rate of knots and reached towards the long-off boundary. However, what caught netizens' attention was Virat Kohli's animate reaction. The expression of the cricket was worth watching.

As soon as the picture of Virat went online, fans knew that Kohli's reaction was meme-worthy. Not just fans, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop immediately also understood that Kohli's reaction will garner huge buzz online.

Taking to Twitter, Bishop wrote, "I can see that Virat Kohli look becoming a meme," and also added laughing emojis.

Take a look at a bunch of reactions people gave after seeing Kholi's reaction:

India's frailties with the ball were laid bare as Australia gunned down a formidable 209-run target rather comfortably for a four-wicket win in the first T20I here on Tuesday. K L Rahul (55 off 35 balls) and Hardik Pandya (71 not out off 30) helped India post a daunting 208 for six after Australia put the hosts in to bat.

(With agency inputs)

