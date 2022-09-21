Virat Kohli's Epic Reaction To Umesh Yadav Conceding 4 Boundaries Is Internet's New Obsession

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 12:18 PM IST
It was an epic night for all the cricket lovers with some mixed reactions as Australia chased down a 209-run target against India on Tuesday in Mohali. Umesh Yadav, during Australia's innings, bowled the second over, and Cameron Green got stuck into it, the ball went in the air at the rate of knots and reached towards the long-off boundary. However, what caught netizens' attention was Virat Kohli's animate reaction. The expression of the cricket was worth watching.
As soon as the picture of Virat went online, fans knew that Kohli's reaction was meme-worthy. Not just fans, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop immediately also understood that Kohli's reaction will garner huge buzz online.
Taking to Twitter, Bishop wrote, "I can see that Virat Kohli look becoming a meme," and also added laughing emojis.
Take a look at a bunch of reactions people gave after seeing Kholi's reaction:
#INDvsAUS— 🇮🇳 رومانا (@RomanaRaza) September 20, 2022
When you hear "Sabhi pitt rahe hai ek do over kohli se karwa lo"... pic.twitter.com/OX1kxL8OMY
When mom says "Maine chaipatti ke dibbe me paise rakhe the kisne nikale"— Rohit 🤡 (@Rohit_ke_memes) September 20, 2022
Meanwhile me : pic.twitter.com/SlcFg2ctsW
All Indians when they see Bhuvi bowling 19th over every time. #Bhuvi #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/fxVZbhOOZH— Faizan Mushtaq (@faizanmushtaq77) September 20, 2022
Dad starts beating Me :— 🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 (@aakash_lakhia) September 20, 2022
siblings : pic.twitter.com/PJeB9XAsCa
India has never lost a match while defending 200 Under Virat's captaincy.#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/TCXWqVa7XU— Xтylιѕн Aғrιdι (@AfridiXtylish) September 20, 2022
Every Indian fan's reaction when Umesh Yadav is bowling.#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/UD23Xrvckn— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 20, 2022
India's frailties with the ball were laid bare as Australia gunned down a formidable 209-run target rather comfortably for a four-wicket win in the first T20I here on Tuesday. K L Rahul (55 off 35 balls) and Hardik Pandya (71 not out off 30) helped India post a daunting 208 for six after Australia put the hosts in to bat.
