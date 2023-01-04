Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Vrindavan Ashram To Distribute Blankets| See Pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took time out their hectic schedules to visit an ashram in Vrindavan, Mathura. Pictures of the duo taken in Baba Neem Karoli's ashram have have now gone viral on social media.

In the widely shared snaps, Anushka is seen wearing a black coat and white cap while Virat has an olive-green coat on. They had masks on their faces. It seems from the pictures that they handed out blankets to the people in the ashram.

Anushka and Virat rang in the New Year in Dubai. The latter posted two beautiful pictures of the couple enjoying a romantic meal on New Year's Eve. In the caption, he wrote, "2023" along with a red heart emoticon.

Previously, Anushka had posted several photos of herself and Virat from their evening in Dubai a few days before New Year. In the first post, they were seen wearing matching black jackets as the happily posed for the photos. Anushka captioned it as "This city, us, last night."

Later, the actress dropped a few of her carfies. In the caption, she wrote, "Last dump for the year! Photos by - Hubster @virat.kohli."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma recently made a brief appearance in Qala, featuring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Next, she will be seen in the sports-drama Chakda Xpress, based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will be available on Netflix this year.