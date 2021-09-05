Tweeple could not help but ponder about who the guy in Money Heist season 5 scene is looking like, Virat Kohli or Bobby Deol? Scroll down to find out.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending News: Ever since Money Heist 5 has released, fans have started binge-watching it and it has been trending on all social media platforms. Apart from the show's plot and episodes, Tweeple can't help but talk about Virat Kohli and Bobby Deol's cameo in this Netflix series. Confused? Well, actually neither the cricketer nor the Indian actor made any appearance in Money Heist. It's actually their look alike.

Yes, you read that right! In the show, one of the officers who was a doppelganger of Virat Kohli and Bobby Deol was spotted by viewers. And they could not help but wonder about who he looks like more, the Indian cricket team captain or the Bollywood star. Ever since the actor has been spotted in the show, his screenshots are being shared on Twitter and the whole incident has triggered a hilarious meme fest.

Right from comparisons to jokes fans are coming up with funny tweets which will make you laugh out loud.

One user wrote, "If Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli had a child,” the other one said, “Finally Bobby Deol got the much-needed break #MoneyHeist."

Take a look at Twitter users reaction here:

If Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli had a child :#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/IFosv93DJb — Gautam Jakhar (@GautamJakhar) September 3, 2021

Virat Kohli as a police officer in Money Heist P5 E1......

😅 pic.twitter.com/Qn34SNrYqb — 𝓣𝓪𝓱𝓪 🇵🇸 (@taha_ahmed78) September 3, 2021

So guys, what are your thoughts on the Twitter memes?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal