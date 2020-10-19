In the picture, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are taking a dip in the sea and are holding each other in the neck-deep water as the sun was setting in the background, check out who clicked it

New Delhi| Jagran Sports Desk: The RCB batsman AB de Villiers is not only flaunting his batting skills in UAE but has also turned into a photographer and his new subject is RCB captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. On Sunday, Virat Kohli shared an amazing photograph of himself with wife Anushka Sharma on his Instagram feed and with that picture he surely did not miss to give credit to the photographer.

In the picture, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are taking a dip in the sea and are holding each other in the sea as the sun was setting in the background. The romantic picture of the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain and the Bollywood actress took the social media by storm, with many of the people appreciating the efforts and skills of the photographer AB De Villiers.

While sharing the picture, Virat Kohli made sure he gives due credit to the photographer and he captioned the photo as, "pic credit - @ABdeVilliers17."

View this post on Instagram ❤️🌅 pic credit - @abdevilliers17 😃 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onOct 18, 2020 at 7:50am PDT

Anushka Sharma has accompanied Virat Kohli to UAE as only a few players have been accompanied by their families to UAE for IPL 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021. The couple shared the good news on social media a month back in which Anushka flaunted her baby bump.

On Saturday, Anushka was seen cheering for husband Virat Kohli's team at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE. Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal's fiance Dahanshree took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Anushka Sharma and other RCB fans.

Check out this photo:

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. Anushka has been spending time with Virat and focusing on her production company Clean Slate Filmz. The production film recently produced the show Paatal Lok that starred Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. It is reportedly said that the show's creator Sudip Sharma is working on the script of show's season 2.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma