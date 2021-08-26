In the video, the girl can be heard saying to her boyfriend that he needs to be a little more thoughtful to plan her birthday which is going to come in a few days.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In the age of social media, where communication has become simpler, relationships and people are getting a little more complicated. Nowadays people have great expectations from their partners but expecting something for your birthday isn't a lot. Right?

A funny video is going viral on social media platforms where a girl is complaining to her boyfriend that he doesn't put enough efforts for her birthdays. And in the video, she can be seen crying and saying that he hardly cares for her special day. In the 5-minute long clip, the guy can be heard saying that he tries his best and since her birthday is one and a half months away, he will think of ideas.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video started doing rounds on the internet and sparked a discussion among netizens. After coming across the girl's funny rant, some people were supporting the man while the other were supporting the girl.

Meanwhile, some people even started schooling the guy on how to plan her birthday. Yes, people actually listen out ideas for him to take inspiration from. One user said that by special she means Salman Khan special which he did in the song Dil Diyan Gallan. She wrote, "Bhae special ka matlab movies wala special larkooo. Jo dil diya gallan m salman khan nay kiya tha wesa kuch", while another one commented saying, "TBH this girl is me! iske expectation Bilkul match kar rahe mere expectations se "KUCH TOH SPECIAL KARO NAA YRR " Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face Khana khilana ghumana is not special"

Take a look at Twitter users' reactions here:





Ugh. She is literally just telling her partner for reciprocation of the effort she puts in the relationship - how is that making it “complex”? She is basically very clearly, and with a ton of emotional vulnerability, communicating her needs. — Hansi (@comradekiti) August 24, 2021

Bhae special ka matlab movies wala special larkooo. Jo dil diya gallan m salman khan nay kiya tha wesa kuch 🥺 — Afshan Tayyab 🇵🇰 (@QueenAfshan_) August 23, 2021

Rat ko cake kata, subaa bahr goomaya pora din & khana bhr khilaya… ic sb k agy kya krna chahye tha guys? Help me?!? Asking for my future wife😂 — adi 🐺 (@ximpatientwolf) August 22, 2021

Boys ko 100 tensions hoti hain,wo baddy waddy m jyada dimag ni laga sakte.unhe Bills ki date, EMI ki dates,aur na jane kya kya yaad rakhna pdta h.badday waddy toh yad b ni rhte — Arvin namam (@ArvinNamam) August 23, 2021

I will give ideas to your partners….I am good at it…Bachpan se ideas hi bana rahi hu…..kuch special na hua na kiya 😭😭😭 — Prernaa (@theprernaa) August 23, 2021

Aree yeh hota special 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/De0zZkW7cd — रामूकाका 2 (@Ramukakasayss) August 23, 2021

Did you just... upload a vulnerable moment by your girlfriend on TikTok for likes and then call her unreasonable bro??? — Asmita (@asmitaghosh18) August 24, 2021

She just wants to feel a little bit special idk what is wrong with that?? Like bro you will also make your friends cut cake and go out to eat 😐 she just wants to see some efforts, that's it. — Panic Maunster (@_AngryBirb) August 24, 2021

So guys, what are your thoughts on the video? Do you think the girl is being right here?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal