New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In the age of social media, where communication has become simpler, relationships and people are getting a little more complicated. Nowadays people have great expectations from their partners but expecting something for your birthday isn't a lot. Right? 

A funny video is going viral on social media platforms where a girl is complaining to her boyfriend that he doesn't put enough efforts for her birthdays. And in the video, she can be seen crying and saying that he hardly cares for her special day. In the 5-minute long clip, the guy can be heard saying that he tries his best and since her birthday is one and a half months away, he will think of ideas.

Take a look at the viral video here:

 

The video started doing rounds on the internet and sparked a discussion among netizens. After coming across the girl's funny rant, some people were supporting the man while the other were supporting the girl. 

Meanwhile, some people even started schooling the guy on how to plan her birthday. Yes, people actually listen out ideas for him to take inspiration from. One user said that by special she means Salman Khan special which he did in the song Dil Diyan Gallan. She wrote, "Bhae special ka matlab movies wala special larkooo. Jo dil diya gallan m salman khan nay kiya tha wesa kuch", while another one commented saying, "TBH this girl is me! iske expectation Bilkul match kar rahe mere expectations se "KUCH TOH SPECIAL KARO NAA YRR " Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face Khana khilana ghumana is not special"

Take a look at Twitter users' reactions here:


So guys, what are your thoughts on the video? Do you think the girl is being right here?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal