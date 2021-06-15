New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: There's nothing a mother can't do. And this was proved yet again when a woman caught hold of a ball with one hand while holding her baby in the other. Yes, the incident is of California where amidst a baseball match, a ball came flying towards this woman who was identified as Lexy Whitmore. And guess what? She managed to catch the ball just with one hand while having her three-month-old son Maverick in her lap. Sounds interesting, doesn't it?

Well, it is true! We are not making this up, a video of the same incident found its way to the internet and what happened next was pretty much expected. The clip went viral and everyone on social media started talking about this 'supermom' featured in it.

The San Diego Padres baseball club's Twitter handle uploaded the video with a caption saying, "Moms are amazing."

Take a look at the viral Twitter video of Lexy Whitmore here:

After coming across the video, people started reacting and commenting on it. Many even reshared it on their social media profile. One user wrote, "They should change their name to the San Diego Madres on Mother’s Day every year. You’re welcome for the idea." Meanwhile, another one said, "Okay. First off, nicely done -- especially with baby in hand. I will say it wasn't a flyball hit foul or a liner into the stands. Still...gotta give credit where it's due. Nice job, mama."

Check out the Twitter users reactions here:

 
 
So guys, what are your thoughts on this 'supermom' Lexy Whitmore who left the netizens awestruck with her amazing catching skills?

