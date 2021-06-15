The trending video was of a woman named Lexy Whitmore who was present in the baseball match with her son. Her little clip has gone viral and everyone on social media is talking about her. Scroll down to watch the video

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: There's nothing a mother can't do. And this was proved yet again when a woman caught hold of a ball with one hand while holding her baby in the other. Yes, the incident is of California where amidst a baseball match, a ball came flying towards this woman who was identified as Lexy Whitmore. And guess what? She managed to catch the ball just with one hand while having her three-month-old son Maverick in her lap. Sounds interesting, doesn't it?

Well, it is true! We are not making this up, a video of the same incident found its way to the internet and what happened next was pretty much expected. The clip went viral and everyone on social media started talking about this 'supermom' featured in it.

The San Diego Padres baseball club's Twitter handle uploaded the video with a caption saying, "Moms are amazing."

Take a look at the viral Twitter video of Lexy Whitmore here:

Moms are amazing. pic.twitter.com/m4lKAJMPZ9 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 9, 2021

After coming across the video, people started reacting and commenting on it. Many even reshared it on their social media profile. One user wrote, "They should change their name to the San Diego Madres on Mother’s Day every year. You’re welcome for the idea." Meanwhile, another one said, "Okay. First off, nicely done -- especially with baby in hand. I will say it wasn't a flyball hit foul or a liner into the stands. Still...gotta give credit where it's due. Nice job, mama."

Check out the Twitter users reactions here:

Okay. First off, nicely done -- especially with baby in hand. I will say it wasn't a flyball hit foul or a liner into the stands. Still...gotta give credit where it's due. Nice job, mama. — ampersandaz (@ampersandaz) June 10, 2021 They should change their name to the San Diego Madres on Mother’s Day every year. You’re welcome for the idea. — Mike Italia (@MicAitalia) June 9, 2021 "If a woman has to choose between catching a fly ball and saving an infant's life, she will choose to save the infant's life without even considering if there are men on base."

Dave Barry — interest_foo (@FooInterest) June 10, 2021 Tell her to give Pham some tips — James See (@itsJRSEE05) June 9, 2021 Hope she can get a copy of this for the kid to later see — Bob Heathcote (@BobHeathcote) June 9, 2021

So guys, what are your thoughts on this 'supermom' Lexy Whitmore who left the netizens awestruck with her amazing catching skills? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal