Viral Video: This crazy horse riding video will leave you in splits, watch

A video of a crazy horse went viral on social media after an Indian Forest Department officer posted this hilarious ride on Twitter. In this video, a man was kicked out by a horse that made the netizens laugh out loud. Well, it seemed that the man is a bit injured after the incident but he paid off for his own crazy deed.

The best horse ride that I had seen 👌 pic.twitter.com/oqD8x4013o — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 26, 2020

In the video, a horse is seen standing outside a house but certainly not in a good mood. He seemed to be a pet of the house and in that confidence, the owner tried to take a crazy ride. The man wanted to climb the horse in a different direction. He did exactly what he planned and took a leap towards horse but the horse sensed the intent of the man. The horse kicked the man in the air. The man marked two summersaults in the sky and fall down on the ground.

This video has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda from his account on the Twitter timeline. Captioning the video, he wrote, “I have seen the best horse riding ever.” The action captured in a video looked like a scene of a comedy film where a man seemed to get trapped in his own prank. This video is extremely hilarious and leaves netizens laughing. It managed to receive more than 30 thousand views and 2 thousand likes on social media. However, some of the views hailed the stunt idea and called it amazing efforts.

One of the users wrote on Twitter, “Geee this must have been super nasty, I am sure the gentleman will never ever try this again in his life.’ One of the users appreciated the Forest officer for such amazing videos. He wrote, Sir..You always come with such videos that put instantly a broad smile across our faces. Folded hands.”

