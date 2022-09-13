Viral Video Of School Boy Apologising To His Teacher Leaves Internet Divided | Watch

SOCIAL MEDIA is a huge platform with users expressing their personal ideas and opinions. While many videos leave the internet surprised, a few also spark debate on social media.

A video of a schoolboy apologising to his teacher has recently set the internet on fire, leaving a smile on the faces of internet users.

While the small video clip has made people happy, a part of the internet is also talking about gender equality.

The video opens with a teacher sitting on a chair and a student standing in front of her. The conversation between the both of them reveals that even after getting various reminders from the teacher, the student continues his mischievous antics. Following this, the teacher got upset and was not ready to talk to the boy.

The little boy meanwhile said that he won't repeat what he did and apologised to the teacher. "I won't do that again", he said. The teacher, however, keeps adamant for a while, but the kid promised that he won't repeat it and placed a kiss on the teacher's cheek.

The adorable video concluded with the teacher kissing the boy back and giving him one last chance.

Ever since the video was posted, it has been making rounds on social media platforms. While many users found the video cute and adorable, a few don't seem much happy claiming that had the gender of the student and the teacher been switched, it would have become an issue.

"Every youngster should attend a school like this," a user said. "Imagine your school life. Cute video," wrote another.

A netizen also questioned if it will be accepted even when the genders will be switched. He questioned, "This is not right. Would this be acceptable if the genders are switched?"

Just exchange the gender of both teacher and student and bang there would have been a case registered against teacher. School is not only a place for just study its a place which teach discipline. And if you want to know the value of discipline then watch video of Jacky Chain. — Rajesh Sharma (@therajeshsharma) September 13, 2022

"Just exchange the gender of both teacher and student and bang there would have been a case registered against teacher. School is not only a place for just study its a place which teach discipline. And if you want to know the value of discipline then watch video of Jacky Chain," another protested.