Viral Video Of Madhya Pradesh Namkeen Seller Takes Internet By Storm | Watch

Viral videos have always been a source of great entertainment and fame for people nowadays. Any video with a pinch of creativity and comedy that stands out of the box goes viral on the internet in seconds. One such video of a guy from Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on the internet.

Naseem Ahmed, a spicy mixture seller in Bhopal who sells his products in a unique sing-song way to attract customers has attracted social media users. He has a unique way to draw customers. The video has got more than 1 lakh views and 514 retweets so far.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Naseem Ahmed, a spicy mixture seller in Bhopal sells his products in a unique sing-song way to attract customers. pic.twitter.com/1jsQrEkCsH — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 7, 2022

Just like the Kacha Badaam viral video, this man from Madhya Pradesh has made a distinctive song to grab the attention of the people. He is a salty mixture seller and sings 'Ti Ti Ti Tees Ka Namkeen' which has taken over the internet. The seller is now famous all over the country and has been approached for interviews by different channels which makes him happy.

Naseem Ahmed, as quoted by ANI, said, "I have been working as a snacks seller for 6 years now and before that, I used to work as a mechanic. For 35 years I did the work of repairing a two-wheeler, I had a problem with my back, so I started this work. Yes, I think my style is different, this is my most different way. This idea came to me in such a way that now I sell mixtures in a lot of fun way, seeing the children and having with children makes me happy."

People across social media platforms are appreciating the seller and his out-of-the-box jingle. Further speaking about his selling technique, Naseem Ahmed said, "I love to do my job this way and even people also enjoy my song. I enjoy selling snacks this way."

"People tell me that these days you have become very famous, I got a call from Delhi and Mumbai in the morning from a TV channel and newspaper. I've become viral on social media and it makes me happy." The video going viral is itself proof of how much people are loving his way of selling the snacks," he added.