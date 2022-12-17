Viral Video: Man Gives Inside View Of Maharajas' Express, Ticket Of Which Costs Rs 19 Lakh

WHO DO you know who doesn't like trains or taking trains? Most of these people have taken trains to get here. It is quite annoying that there are so many noises like rain falling on rails and that the ride is so long and hard. The majority of people in the nation still choose trains over aeroplanes because they are still a more affordable form of transportation, but hold on—this train has disproved our entire theory.

The Maharaja Express, run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, is one of the most opulent trains you'll ever see (IRCTC). You will have the best feeling ever as you travel on various routes in this train.The Maharajas' Express recreates that privileged experience for its passengers, according to the Maharajas' Express official website. Any person would find it appealing to ride in this unique train while receiving courteous butler service and seeing India's most magnificent tourist destinations in all their grandeur. The Indian Panaroma, the Treasures of India, the Indian Splendor, and the Heritage of India can all be visited by passengers on this train as they journey along one of its four routes over the course of seven days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗞𝗨𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗚𝗥𝗔 | Video Creator (@kushagratayal)

This footage of the train's presidential suite was uploaded on Instagram by user Kushagra. The door to the Maharajas Express suite room is unlocked when the video begins. According to the internet user, the space is around the size of one railroad carriage. According to the blogger, it costs more than 19 lacs and has dining areas, a bathroom with a shower, and two master bedrooms. The spacious window with a panoramic view is also part of it. Every passenger carriage features air conditioning, a complimentary mini bar, a dedicated butler service, and modern conveniences like Wi-Fi Internet, live television, and DVD players, among many others. What more does a person living a luxury life require?

This video was uploaded to Instagram on November 10th and immediately reached more than 48,000 likes and three million views, which is astonishing.