New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: There are many people who drool over street food and why not, it is very tempting. Right from gol gappe to bhelpuri, having a craving for these lip-smacking dishes is proof that one is a true desi. But, at times the whole food spree can go wrong if the food is not being prepared by keeping hygiene in mind especially during the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, a video of Street Food Recipes is doing the rounds of the internet featuring Halwa Paratha. Yes, the 4-minute long clip is of Mumbai's Mahim area where a vendor can be seen preparing a gigantic-sized halwa paratha. At first, the cook spills some ghee in a kadhai and while it boils, he flattens the dough with his hands and makes it of the size of the utensil. Once the flattening is done, he spreads it on the boiling ghee. The whole process has been garnering quite a lot of attention on social media but for all the wrong reasons. Yes, the internet brutally trolled the process of preparing the paratha pointing out that the way the vendor is doing it isn't very healthy. Also, some commented that during COVID-19 it is rather dangerous to have street food that too prepared like this.

A user wrote, "Biggest ever seen. He made it with gentle, smooth & swift respecting the paratha. Yummy with dhal, sambal and mutton kimma. Fabulous!", while other said, "No hygiene and also making with sweaty hand and too much ghee which is bad for heart also"

Watch the viral video of Mumbai's Halva Paratha here:

The video of uploaded recently and on the same day it went viral like crazy and managed to gather more than 75k likes and 2.5k comments.

So, guys what are your thoughts on the interesting video of Mumbai's halwa paratha?

