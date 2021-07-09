The video of the bride wearing a crown and garland made of golgappa (paani puri) has gone viral on the internet and has sparked reactions from netizens for her unique style. Scroll down to watch the clip.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: There's hardly any Indian who calls oneself desi and doesn't like golgappas. No doubt, it is one of the most loved street foods of India and people are literally obsessed with it. Are you one of them too? Well, we second that, but how far can you go for your love for golgappas? Can you actually wear it as jewellery? Well, yes, you read that right! Recently, a video has been going viral of a bride which features her wearing a crown and garland made of golgappas/paanipuri.

The clip has found its way to the internet which seems to be from her wedding ceremony. It features a decked-up-bride sitting while someone puts a golgappa crown on her head. Don't believe us? Watch it for yourself!

The video is shared on Instagram by the account named, @arthibalajimakeoverstyles. And the caption mentions that the name of the featured bride is Akshaya while the name of the groom is Abhishek.

The caption of the video read as "Indian marriage games are truly a traditional and essential part of the Indian wedding extravaganza!"

Take a look at the video here:

Isn't it new?

Ever since the video has been uploaded, people are talking about it. One user tagged their friend and wrote, "perfect bride makeup for you", while another one wrote, "Wow paani puri". Meanwhile, many netizens even shared laughing emojis in the comment section. The video so far has gathered more than 4.9 million views.

So guys, what are your thoughts on the video? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal