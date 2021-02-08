The photographer was slapped by the groom for getting too close to the bride during the wedding photoshoot. The video has gone viral and has been garnering a lot of attention from netizens.

We have all faced those awkward moments when wedding photographers get too close to get candid shots, especially when one is eating or dancing. But, this time things went a bit too far when a photographer was slapped by the groom for getting closer than expected to the bride during a wedding shoot. Yes, the recent incident was captured and shared on Twitter where a cameraman can bee seen trying to click pictures of the bride and groom on the stage. However, after one or two shots of the duo together, the photographer asks groom to step aside and starts clicking the bride’s pictures. Amidst all this, the photographer gets a little too close to the bride which angers the groom and he slaps him.

But what happens next is what drew everyone’s attention. As soon as the cameraperson gets smacked, the bride couldn’t help but burst into laughter and as she goes ROFL, both the groom and the photographer too get on a laughter riot.

The video of the same has gone viral on social media and has been garnering a lot of eyeballs for the funny reaction of the bride. Some people thought it was a pre-planned prank while some thought it was the insecurity of the groom that led him to take this aggressive step.

This is not the first time a wedding mishap has gone viral, earlier also, videos like this with bride slapping her brother-in-law and groom slapping bride have drawn a lot of attention of Twitterati.

So guys, talking about this video again, what was your reaction after watching the clip? Do you think it happened due to groom’s insecurity or was it a prank? Do let us know.

