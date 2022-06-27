Viral Picture Of Clouds That Looks Like Ocean Waves Amuse Netizens | See Reactions

An unbelievable picture of clouds that looks like ocean waves surfaced on social media and caused a sensation all over the internet. The photo was captured by Theresa Lucas from Minnesota, USA when she was driving toward the town of Bemidji in Minnesota. As the storm clouds formed up in the sky, she took the picture to inform her daughter how far away she was from her home.

Lucas said that she didn't look at the picture until she got home. Speaking to KVRR, Lucas said, “I basically snapped it so Leah would know where about I was. I seriously was driving my car which I know I probably shouldn’t have been on my phone, and I took the photo with my right hand just clicked it, like for real".

Ms Lucas' daughter thought that picture looked very cool and posted it on social media. The picture has created a mind-bending illusion and if you will see half picture it will look like the ocean. This type of cloud formation is known as asperities and it was recognized by the World Meteorological Organization in 2017. These clouds are well-defined and wave-like structures on the underside of the cloud.

This photo has some mixed reactions from the netizens. Some people are just mesmerized by nature's beauty. Meanwhile, some people are in disbelief and think that it might be photoshopped. One person commented, "That is just CRAZY ! ! ! It looks like the road is just headed straight into the ocean !" Another wrote, "This is such a crazy photo. When I was scrolling on my phone, I only saw the top half and thought it was Lake Superior."

A few days ago, a video of clouds formation looking like a waterfall went viral on social media. Mr Gosrani witnessed this and said that it was magical. He said, "The cloud formation condensed into silky thin strings of cotton candy as it made its way off the rounded edge toward freedom on the other side of the mountain."