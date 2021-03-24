It was one of the world's most venomous octopuses named blue-ringed octopus that is 1000 times powerful than cyanide and can kill 20 humans. Scroll down to watch the video and read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Do you like animals? Well, they are cute, aren't they? And how often have you held them in your hands? No, we aren't talking about the dogs here, but the little octopuses which can kill you. That's exactly as scary as it sounds. A woman on her trip to Bali held a cute-looking animal in her hands and clicked a picture with him. But, little did she know that that wasn't as cute it looked. Yes, it was one of the world's most venomous octopuses named blue-ringed octopus that is 1000 times powerful than cyanide and can kill 20 humans.

The incident happened three years ago when the woman (an animal research student at that time), was on her trip to Indonesia. She clicked a pic and shot a video too which later found its way on social media through Tik Tok. The caption of the video read as, "Going to Bali and unknowingly holding one of the most dangerous animals." Her caption further stated that she has called her father crying 3 hours later.

Aren't scared yet? Wait till you get to know a bit about this creature. As mentioned above, this is a blue-ringed octopus which is one of the world's deadliest sea animal. It can grow up to four inches but has a venom which can kill 20 humans. Also, if this octopus bites someone, they can suffer with paralysis, breathing problems, vision loss nausea, loss of senses and more before death.

However, this blue-ringed octopus only attacks someone if it feels threatened. So, all we can say is the woman just got lucky as she didn't get bitten by the animal and it patiently swap back to the ocean.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal