This wedding pic of a bride is going viral for all the fun reasons. Netizens have started playing tic tac toe on her mehendi. Scroll down to see the tweets.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: You all must have come across a lot of games a weddings. But have you played wedding games online? Yes, it's true! We are talking about a woman’s wedding pic which prompted a tic-tac-toe game online.

It all began when a woman uploaded a picture of her hand full of mehendi (henna) announcing her marriage. And as soon as the picture was shared it turned into a game of tic-tac-toe aka cuttum zero. This is because the design in her mehehndi resembled the format of the game where players can put a cross or zero.

Take a look at woman's viral wedding mehendi pic here:

i can’t believe i betrayed y’all and married a m*n❤️ pic.twitter.com/c9BNl1ez5o — kaii (@unoreverse_11) June 26, 2021

Ever since the post was uploaded it gathered more than 78k likes and several comments and reactions. Netizens took this opportunity and started replying to her post with modified tic-tac-toe pics.

One user wrote, “Okay so can we have another round, btw it is fun. Twitter really unites people sometimes,” on the other hand, another one reacted with “Hahahah,” while sharing his game picture.

Check out the Twitter user reactions on the mehendi picture here:

can’t announce nothing on this app😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rsk6hoGtfH — kaii (@unoreverse_11) June 27, 2021

Aren't these pictures funny? Well, now you know what to do once you spot a bride with mehendi.

Meanwhile, the woman's pic has gone viral on social media due after turning into a game. And people from all over are talking about the weirdly funny incident.

So guys, what are your thoughts about this unique Twitter picture-turned-game started by tweeple? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal