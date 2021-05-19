As per reports, the boy's name is Advik. His mother actually prepares meals for COVID-19 patients who are in need. Read on to know more about the whole thing.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: COVID-19 strain may have affected the health of people in India, but it certainly failed to break the spirits of our countrymen. A lot of people are out there helping coronavirus patients be it by organizing medical aid or even spreading happiness.

Recently, a similar kind of case came to light which is winning hearts on the internet. Yes, a picture of a little boy writing 'Be happy' on the meal boxes for COVID-19 patients has gone viral on social media. The boy's mother actually prepares meals for COVID-19 patients for whom he is writing the messages for.

While sharing the picture on Twitter, a user named Advaita Kala wrote, "This warmed by heart. Service comes in all sizes and every contribution matters. This little boy writes “be happy” on these meal boxes his mum makes for patients."

Take a look at the boy's viral picture here:

This little boy writes "be happy" on these meal boxes his mum makes for patients.



This little boy writes “be happy” on these meal boxes his mum makes for patients. pic.twitter.com/rEQEuzcoWu — अद्वैता काला Advaita Kala 😷 (@AdvaitaKala) May 17, 2021

As soon as the tweet was uploaded, this boy started gathering a lot of attention and people started showering love and praises on social media. The post which was uploaded two days ago has garnered over 2,600 likes and lots of comments acknowledging the heart-warming gesture of the little one.

One user wrote, "These are Sanskaars, we must inculcate in our kids. As an initiative Me, my wife, my mom n my daughter are starting from today, a 'Smile Post Card' chain to be sent to doctors in each city." Meanwhile, another one said, "God bless, salute and respect for mother and child."

Talking about the boy, as per reports, his name is Advik. He and his mother are based in Mumbai and they distribute around 22,000 free meals to the needy people who are suffering from COVID-19 disease.

