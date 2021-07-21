As the country went on a pandemic-run festive offing for Eid, Netizens came out on Twitter explaining the emotion of being Friendzoned. Netizens explained being friendzoned in terms of banking terminologies, pop culture obsessions and relative life situations as well.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Among the defining emotions that sometimes end up accompanying the relationships swinging between friendship and something more than that is the emotion of being friendzoned. This Wednesday, as the country went on a pandemic-run festive offing for Eid, Netizens came out on Twitter explaining the emotion of being Friendzoned, with Twitter’s signature brand of humour of course.

Here are the top tweets of the day on being ‘friendzoned’ that Netizens shared on micro blogging site this Wednesday.

Twitter users expressed the friendzoned differences leading to contests between Stocks and Fixed Deposits, Parle-G and Goodday and even front-end and back-end developments respectively.

She wanted to trade, I wanted to invest. #FriendZoned #youknowifyouknow — Ashish Jain (@In_Sane_Saint) July 21, 2021

I love Parle-G, she loves Good day!#FriendZoned — Ashish Jain (@In_Sane_Saint) July 21, 2021

I love stocks she loves fixed deposit.#friendzoned — FinFloww (@FinFloww) July 21, 2021

I love debt funds, she loves FD#friendzoned — Akshat Shah (@akshat_shahh) July 21, 2021

I say backend development he says frontend development.#friendzoned — Monica (@musing_monica) July 21, 2021

Another Netizen derived the meaning of being friendzoned from a contrasting sleep-wake cycle. “I wake up at 5 am, she sleeps at 5,” wrote a Twitter user before using the hashtag Friendzoned.

I wake up at 5 am, she sleeps at 5#FriendZoned — Sadique Ali (@thesadiqueali) July 21, 2021

Another Twitter user hilariously drew the meaning of being Friendzoned on the basis of difference in movie preferences.

“I asked Welcome ya Hera Pheri. She said Twilight,” a netizen wrote.

I asked Welcome ya Hera Pheri

She said Twilight#friendzoned pic.twitter.com/miOL7kzaxw — Nalla Bhai (@bhai_nalla) July 21, 2021

Take a look at some fabulously humourous #Friendzoned memes

I believe in Safe Trading,

She believe in: #friendzoned pic.twitter.com/shJvRNnW9m — Vibhor Gaur (@askvibhor) July 21, 2021

When I see #friendzoned hashtag, I said that 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/YVK530NiQ8 — Krunal Sisodia (@cleverdesigner_) July 21, 2021

I love Harry Potter, he loves Twilight#friendzoned — Shloka Maheshwari (@__shlokaaa) July 21, 2021

I love asking locals for directions, he loves Google maps 👀#friendzoned

— Life is 🍋 (@thodagyan) July 21, 2021

Posted By: Mukul Sharma